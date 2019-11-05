Buffaloes charge towards PSL promotion

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

FORMER Premiership side Buffaloes registered an important 2-0 win against Grayham in an Eastern Region Division One

football match at the weekend to boost their chances of bouncing back into the elite league next year.

With the win, they closed the gap to just a point against log leaders Tenax who drew one-all against Mutare City.

The 2019 Eastern Region Division One League is heading for a photo finish with Buffaloes and Tenax left with just three matches each.

Tenax have 59 points, while Buffaloes have 58 points, both teams having played 27 matches apiece.

The table toppers escaped with a point as Mutare City Rovers missed a penalty that could have clinched them all three points.

Tenax over the years have got close to winning the title, but they have always faltered at the end and history is threatening to repeat itself.

This weekend, it doesn’t get any easier for them as they travel to Mutoko for a date with third-placed Makaha.

Buffaloes will be hoping to use their experience to win the sole Premiership promotion ticket.

Buffaloes skipper and former Dynamos player Themba Ndlovu is optimistic about promotion.

“We still have nine points to play for so we need to be optimistic and try to at least collect maximum points in our remaining matches and see what will happen to Tenax,” he said.