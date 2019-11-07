Breaking: Rushwaya escapes fatal crash

ZIMBABWE Miners Federation (ZMF) president Henrietta Rushwaya last night survived a fatal road traffic accident when the vehicle she was travelling in was involved in a head on collision with another one just after Munyati river near Battlefields in Kwekwe.

BY BRENNA MATENDERE

Rushwaya was on her way to Harare from a ZZMF annual conference held in Gweru.

ZMF spokesperson, Dosman Mangisi confirmed the incident.

“The incident happened around 11pm. It was a head on collision and we are told the driver of the other car died on the spot. We heard that the driver of the other car was found with his phone and phone charger in his hand. Looks like he was trying to charge the phone,” he said.