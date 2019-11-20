Breaking: Antipas steps down as Warriors coach

The Warriors coach reportedly leaves after just six games in charge of the national team on interim basis
Zimbabwe caretaker coach Joey Antipas has reportedly resigned less than 24 hours after guiding the Warriors to a 2-1 away victory over Zambia in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Group H qualifier.
Antipas, who was also doubling up as coach of Zimbabwean Premier Soccer League side Chicken Inn, departs after just three months in charge of the national team.
His schedule saw him in charge of Zimbabwe’s match against Botswana last Friday in Harare, and he led Chicken in a league match the following day in Bulawayo, before travelling back to the capital city to prepare for the Zambia trip.
The Zimbabwe Football Association is yet to confirm the departure of Antipas.
Antipas lost just one game in charge of the Warriors, won three and drew two.
He became unpopular with Warriors fans soon after his first game in charge when Zimbabwe lost 1-0 away to lowly-ranked Somalia in a 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier.
He was also under fire last Friday when the Warriors were held to a 0-0 draw by Botswana at home in an Afcon qualifier.
But the Warriors managed to pick themselves up, beating Zambia in Lusaka.
The former AmaZulu coach is expected to concentrate on Chicken Inn, who are chasing the league title.
