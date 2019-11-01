Bosso’s treble,Yadah’s trouble

Highlanders….3

YADAH FC…….1

Highlanders fans are obviously rejoicing at seeing their team continue with their steady climb on the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League table and relishing the nick of time arrival of Dutch coach Pieter de Jongh.

By Fortune Mbele

The Dutchman has so far presided over six league matches at Highlanders and since his arrival everything has started to look bright and beautiful as he has lifted the gloom at Bosso following a poor run of form just before he came in.

The Bulawayo giants were fretting at the prospect of plunging into relegation at the end of the season.

Pity they will most likely run out of matches to hunt down the leading pack of Caps United (12 points ahead) at the top, FC Platinum and Chicken Inn with six matches left before the end of the season.

But this short period in the season has been blissful for the Bosso faithful who endured frustrations under Madinda Ndlovu and then Mandla Mpofu.

Yesterday, Bosso put up another show of strength to power their way to another set of three points against relegation-doomed and basement side Yadah at Barbourfields Stadium.

Bosso barely missed star striker Prince Dube with Mbongeni Ndlovu, Godfrey Makaruse and Tinashe Makanda adding their names to the goals column on the 13th, 20th and 28th minute.

Yadah scored their consolation through Ralph Matema 12 minutes before time.

Ndlovu was set up by the impressive Denzel Khumalo before poking the ball past Yadah goalkeeper Issah Ali.

Nine minutes later, Makaruse executed a beauty from outside the penalty box before dazzling a bemused Ali.

Khumalo then sent Makanda through and the striker dribbled his way past Ali before rolling the ball into an empty net.

De Jongh was happy with the result, revealing that he was nervous prior to the match.

“I am happy with the result. I was a little scared before the game because, from my experience, I (expected) it was going to be a difficult game. We played good football, good focus and concentration and we scored three goals and the opponents could not do anything,” De Jongh said.

Teams

Highlanders: A Sibanda, M Phiri, M Ndlovu, A Mbeba, P Muduhwa, N Masuku, G Makaruse (C Kapupurika 76′), B Banda, T Makanda, A Silla (B Sibanda 46′), D Khumalo (P Nyirenda 90+2′)

Yadah: I Ali, M Musiyakuvi, Z Bizeki, B Madzokere, J Chitereki, S Linyama, G Mangani, W Kamudyariwa (P Nyamakura 61′), A Shumba (B Mhlanga 55′), R Matema, I Sadiki (M Chiwara 65′)