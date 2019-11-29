Be yourself: Nasty C

South African rap star Nasty C said he felt appreciated and embraced during his three-day motivational tour of local schools as part of efforts to promote his Ivyson tour set for December 21 at Pabloz VIP car park in Harare.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

The Mzansi singer who left the country yesterday had a glamorous farewell at Pabloz VIP Lounge on Wednesday night after the success of the tour.

The 22-year-old singer was in the country since last week Sunday at the invitation of his local “brother in music” rapper King 98, with whom he will share the stage at the concert.

In his address to the media before his departure, the elated Nasty C saluted his local fans whom he described as loving and caring.

“The feedback (of visiting schools) was crazy and dope something that I did not expect to get, such a reception in another country. It was dope I really appreciate,” he said.

As a word of advice to local up-and-coming artistes, Nasty C said; “They (artistes) must keep working hard and making good music, stay tuned to what you love and don’t let people change your minds, stay true to yourself do what you love most.”

Nasty C said his forthcoming album, Zulu Man With Some Power, will be a follow up to Strings and Bling and was a creative production that will include some personal songs adding that the album will be of African sound.”

As part of his familiarisation tour, Nasty C alongside King 98 and Enzo Ishall visited a number of schools such as Roosevelt Girls High, Conway College, Gateway School, St John’s High School, Heritage School, Dominican Convent, Prince Edward, Vainona High School and George Stuck in Mbare.

The third edition of the Ivyson tour that kicked off at The River Club, Cape Town, South Africa on September 20 saw King 98, among other top stars sharing the stage with Nasty C in different countries across the continent.

In Harare, Nasty C will share the stage with King 98, Malawi-born singer Gemini Major and Tellerman, Rowlene, Stunner, Takura, Shashl, Union 5, DJ Silence Dosh and T Gonzi.

Proceeds from the concert will be channelled towards charity with Alfred Dondo Foundation being the beneficiary.

