AMH journos shine at media awards

BY STAFF REPORTER

ALPHA Media Holdings (AMH) journalists reigned supreme two weeks ago when they scooped seven awards at the 2019 National Journalism and Media Awards (Njama) in Harare.

AMH is the largest privately-owned media house in Zimbabwe and publishes NewsDay, Southern Eye, The Standard and Zimbabwe Independent, in addition to running an online radion station — HStv.

Early this year, AMH journalists also came out tops after scooping awards in various categories at the Mining Media Awards.

The group’s Mashonaland East reporter Jairos Saunyama and Bulawayo-based business reporter Mthandazo Nyoni were the toast of the day after each scooped two awards.

Saunyama won the Arts, Culture and Entertainment Reporter of the Year as well as the ICT Journalist of the Year awards, while Nyoni scooped the Business Journalist of the Year and the Financial Journalist of the Year awards.

Moses Mugugunyeki walked away with the Sustainable Development Goal (6) Journalist of the Year award, while the group’s Masvingo-based correspondent Tatenda Chitagu won the Convention on the Rights of the Child @ 30 Child Journalist of the Year award.

Saunyama, Nyoni and Mugugunyeki’s stories were published in The Standard.

Zimbabwe Independent’s Tinashe Kairiza scooped the News Journalist of the Year award.

Held under the theme Media, Communities and Climate Change, Njama is hosted by the Zimbabwe Union of Journalists (ZUJ) each year to honour journalists who would have excelled in covering issues that have great impact on society.

This year’s edition was graced by Chinese deputy ambassador Zhao Baogang and Unesco regional communications and information advisor Al Amin Yusuph.

Yusuph, who was the guest of honour, urged the media to be in the forefront in creating awareness about climate change.

ZUJ secretary-general Foster Dongozi said the ongoing reforms should allow for self-regulation of the media and do away with the criminalisation of the profession.