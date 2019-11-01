All set for drag racing grand finale

THE final event in the 2019 Drag Racing Series is set for Donnybrook Raceway in Harare on Sunday as the season draws to an end.

By Freeman Makopa

At least 45 drivers and 15 superbike riders are expected to battle it out for national points in front of a colourful crowd, if usual trends are followed this weekend.

The drag racing series has now become a premier motorsport event in Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe Motorsport Federation spokesperson Temba Mazvimbakupa said he expects this year’s event to be a memorable one and fun-filled with adrenaline-pumping action.

“We are ready to roll and we hope this year’s event will be a memorable one. This event is a crowd puller and this year we are expecting around 5 000 spectators. We have had a good season and I hope fans will throng Donnybrooke raceway to witness adrenaline-pumping action,” he said.

“Competitors will range from first-timers, who are out to have fun, to the highly competitive participants determined to leave a mark at the fast-growing competition,” he said.

The competition is expected to be particularly fierce in the battle for the fastest car and fastest bike of the day.

Mazvimbakupa said the association is on overdrive to spread the sport to every corner of the country.

“We have motorsport which has been doing well in places like Zvishavane and we are also trying to take drag racing there and we will also continue spreading the sport to every province and that is achievable because Zimbabwe is filled with talent. Drivers are also bracing for the 3-Hour Enduro to be staged in Bulawayo and Zimbabwe Summer Series which will be season’s closing event and will also be held the same month and will have riders from other countries,” he added.

High speeds of over 200km per hour are achieved over a quarter mile (402m), the sport is more about showing off dexterity on the wheel. Control is the name of the game.