3 knife-wielding robbers nabbed

POLICE have arrested three suspects accused of robbing a number of shops and homesteads in Plumtree, Matabeleland South province.

BY DARLINGTON MWASHITA

Trust Nkomo, Richard Ncube and Mthabisi Moyo reportedly targeted a number of shops at Habane Business Centre and surroundings on October 31.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest of the three who used knives and knobkerries during the robberies.

“The suspects went to a certain shopping complex in Plumtree armed with knives and attacked a complainant. They took away R1 300, $125 and groceries in the shop,” Nyathi said.

“The trio also attacked a family in a homestead in Plumtree demanding money and took away thousands of rands and local currency which the family had. They also took solar lights,”

He said the suspects were targeting shop owners and people they suspected of keeping foreign currency in their homes.

“Another shop was also attacked and the suspects went away with R1 400 and local currency including food items,” Nyathi said.

Police said the three were arrested following numerous reports, leading to the recovery of R7 760 from the suspects who appeared in court on November 2. They were remanded in custody to next week.