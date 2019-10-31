Zimcelebs Media Group introduces Ndipe Mic sessions

Zimcelebs Media Group in collaboration with Big Bass Studios has just introduced the Zimbabwean version of ‘Colors’ titled Ndipe Mic.

Zimcelebs Founders Tafadzwa Rusike Gondo & Lewis John who says they were insipired by the Hollywood Colours show thus giving birth to the Ndipe Mic version.

Colors Show is a Hollywood unique aesthetic music platform with diverse and exceptional artists from all around the globe.

Speaking about this new initiative Rusike said: “To be honest I was watching John Cena by Sho Madjozi and I pitched the idea to my partner and we just decided to try it out. We partnered with big bass studios and they are in charge of the production of the episodes”.

On how they decide who to put on the show, Rusike revealed that was no criteria on who will be on the show next but a matter of availability.

“Most of the artists in Zimbabwe are rarely available for new things like this. Vanoda kuzobatika chinhu chaputika (They only want to be available when something gets prominent). We have no criteria on who is going to be on next show but what we are trying to do is to create a gender balance on our shows. Also the show is for only unreleased material and Zimcelebs media group gets to release the material first” he added

So far Ti Gonzi, Garry Tight, Celscius, Faa and Poptain have been on the show and the Zimcelebs Duo promised to drop at least three episodes a week.

“We are hoping to drop at least three episodes per week and if God permits we want to take it to the next level. We are promising fireworks so if you are an artist who thinks his or her unreleased songs can blow, get in touch with us and we plan on best way we can work together.

The videos are shot and edited by Panda Glits from Big Bass and we have We Have Willis Musalad who does photoshoots of the artists. We owe Kudakwashe Manyore the Big Bass Studios Manager who came up with the deal” Rusike said

He also revealed that the Ndipe Mic sessions first batch will be for popular artists and the rest will cater for upcoming artists only.

“We want to promote new artists so the strategy is to start with big names so that people know about the program then we start introducing new artists. We are hoping to make this a big thing and if any corporates are interested in partnering with us they can get in touch with us on our email marketing@zimcelebsonline.co.zw we are willing to work with anyone who wishes to partner with us” he said