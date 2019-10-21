Zim politicians must unite: Indian envoy

BY RUTENDO MATANHIKE

INDIAN ambassador to Zimbabwe, Rungsung Masakui has urged Zimbabwean politicians to set aside their long-running political and ethnic differences and pursue a common developmental agenda for the country.

Speaking to NewsDay on the sidelines of a unity walk in honour of Indian icon, Sardar Patel, who was instrumental in the integration of the 500 princely States into the Indian country it is today, Masakui said Patel promoted unity among the Indians.

“This unity walk is remembering the work done by Sardar Patel who was instrumental in the joining of India as a country that it is today. He emphasised the advantages of the States joining into India and from then, we have been celebrating Patel’s agenda in promoting that we stand together in unity despite our differences as a people,” he said.

“India has a lot of people from different ethical backgrounds, but this walk signifies that we are a united people who are pushing for the same result, which is to see India develop as a nation and at the same time strengthen its relations with other countries.”

Masakui emphasised that politicians in Zimbabwe ought to unite in the face of adversity as they shared the same goal which was to see the country prosper.

“In India, we have many political parties which contest during elections. However, when the elections are done, the goal is to make sure that the country’s leadership proves to be united despite their many differences,” the Indian envoy said.

“Politicians in Zimbabwe must work together as they share a desired goal which is to see Zimbabwe developing.”

Zimbabwe’s two main political parties, Zanu PF and the MDC, have failed to put their heads together to solve political and economic problems faced by the southern African country.

The Indian Patel remembrance day falls on October 31.