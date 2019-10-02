Zim make light work of Nepal

Zimbabwe flexed their muscle to beat Nepal by 40 runs and moved closer to clinching their place in the final of their T-20 tri series that also involves hosts Singapore.

By Sports Reporter

Having suffered a humiliating defeat to Singapore on Sunday, Zimbabwe needed to make amends and they did that in clinical fashion as captain Sean Williams starred with both bat and ball for Zimbabwe.

Nepal won the toss and chose to field, with Sandeep Lamuchhane causing early nerves for Zimbabwe, as he removed Brian Chari, who had faced four balls, for a duck.

Fellow opener Regis Chakabva also fell victim as he lost his wicket to the same bowler for just six runs.

Peter Moor played at almost a run a ball for his 21 in 22 balls and Williams was again the toast of Zimbabwe’s batting with a half century (53), which featured four boundaries and three

maximums.

There were contributions from Tino Mutombodzi (20), Ryan Burl (28) and Richard Mutumbami (17) as Zimbabwe put up 160 for six.

In reply, Nepal struggled from the start with Williams getting early success with the ball taking out both openers Paras Khadka (12) and Pawan Sarraf (0).

Williams eventually finished with figured of 4 for 21 from his four overs, while Mutombodzi managed two scalps.

Tendai Chatara, William Mashinge and Ryan Burl all took a wicket each as Zimbabwe restricted Nepal to 120 for 9 in their allotted 20 overs.

Zimbabwe’s last match in the round robin stage of the series will be against Singapore tomorrow where they will be looking to get their revenge and march on to the final of the series.

While Zimbabwe has been giving a run to some newer faces, their fans have been unforgiving and have demanded results.