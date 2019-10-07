Zim in top 10 African cancer hotspots

BY NUNURAI JENA

Zimbabwe has now been ranked among top 10 countries in Africa with the highest number of people dying of cancer, with over 2 000 women succumbing to cervical cancer each year.

Speaking in Mhangura last week during a campaign to promote cervical cancer screening among women, Health ministry family health director Benard Madzima: “Zimbabwe is among the top 10 countries with high burden with cancer, with cervical cancer killing more than 2 000 women annually,” he said.

Madzima applauded the political will in the country to fight all types of cancer, with First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa taking a leading role.

“You need political leadership at the highest level for the message to reach communities, so our work has been made easier by our First Lady who is committed to our cause,” he added.

Speaking at the same occasion, the First Lady, who was recently elected deputy president of the Organisation of African Union First Ladies for Development, urged women to undergo early screening sessions for cervical cancer and discouraged early marriages.