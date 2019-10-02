Zhuwawo out, Chungwa in for Caps United

Caps United will be without key striker John Zhuwawo, but Dominic Chungwa, who missed their weekend match against Harare City, returns for their must-win Castle Lager Premier Soccer league clash against Triangle.

BY GERALD MUTSVAIRO

The Green Machine will be hoping to return to the top of the log when they take on Triangle, who themselves have a spring in the step after they qualified to the group stage of the Caf Confederation Cup.

The Taurai Mangwiro-coached side has, however, lost its way in the league, losing the last three matches and shipping in eight goals.

Caps United will be looking to take advantage of that rot this afternoon as they look to enhance their chances of winning the league title.

The former champions have so far amassed 41 points compared to Triangle’s 33.

While Darlington Dodo acknowledges that his side faces a tough task against the Lowveld side, he remains confident that they can take all three points.

“Triangle FC are playing in the CAF tournament and are performing well. Currently, they are among the top eight in the league. They are a good team, with very composed players who are actually very dangerous,” Dodo said.

“To be honest, they are in good form and I want to applaud the coach and the technical team and the players as well, for what they have done so far, but we are Caps United and we are clear that we want to go out for the three points because we are out of the Chibuku Cup and now our focus is on the league.”

Caps have enjoyed good form in the league, where they have only lost once in their last five matches and have their eyes firmly fixed on the main prize.

“We want to make sure we grind good results week in, week out. We are aiming at the league championship. We know we are within reach of the title, so as long as there is a good chance we have to be optimistic that we can do it,” the Green Machine mentor said.

He said that winning the title is a big challenge as there are a number of teams that are also doing well.

“This season is a tough one because most of the teams are doing well,” Dodo said.

He lamented the injury to Zhuwawo, but in Chungwa, who missed the weekend match as he was getting married, he has got a worthy replacement.

Meanwhile, Dynamos will be hoping for better fortunes in the league following their exit from the Chibuku Cup competition when they take on Yadah Stars at Rufaro Stadium.

DeMbare still have a mathematical chance of winning the league title and they will still give it a push, however, remote their chances are.

Premier Soccer League fixtures

Today: Bulawayo Chiefs v Harare City (Luveve), Chapungu v Hwange (Ascot, FC Platinum v TelOne (Mandava), Dynamos v Yadah (Rufaro), Ngezi Platinum Stars v ZPC Kariba (Baobab), Caps United v Triangle (NSS), Highlanders v Chicken Inn (Babourfields)

Tomorrow: Black Rhinos v Mushowani (Rufaro), Manica Diamonds v Herentals (Vengere)