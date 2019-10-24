ZHB records increase in national breed sales

BY MTHANDAZO NYONI

THE Zimbabwe Herd Book (ZHB) national breed sale 2019 registered a growth, with total of 205 breeding animals sold, the highest number since 2012, mainly due to the increased number of heifers.

In its latest report, ZHB indicated that the 2019 national breed sales were by all accounts a tremendous success.

A total of 205 breeding animals were sold, including three boer goat bucks, 97 bulls and 105 heifers.

“The average prices were significantly higher than last year, reflecting devaluation of the local currency,” ZHB said.

The top price was for a Ruvale Brahman bull bred by the Pilossof family, which sold for a whopping $172 000, followed by $75 000 for another Brahman bull, again bred by the Pilossofs.

The third highest price of $60 000 was paid for a red Brahman bull bred by a Mr Sibanda, Little Beatrice Brahman Stud.

Bidding for heifers was firm, ZHB noted.

Remarkably, average prices in real terms also remained firm at US$3 226 for bulls and US$1 494 for heifers, using exchange rates of 1,5; 2,2 and 10:1 for 2017, 2018 and 2019, respectively despite the prevailing macro-economic conditions and the severe drought.

Bulls from six beef breeds were on offer and Simmental had the highest average price per bull ($35 143) followed by Brahman ($33 952) and Beefmaster ($32 333).

ZHB noted that most of the heifers on offer were Brahman which averaged $14 018 while the four Boran heifers sold for an average of $28 000.

Last year, Zimbabwe’s annual premier breeding livestock auction saw the price for the most expensive beast in the bulls category vault 195% to US$24 000 up from the US$8 400 recorded at 2017’s edition.

ZHB was established through an Act of Parliament in 1980 to maintain the registry for all stud breeders, who produce pure genetic animals, by collecting all requisite information, performance figures and making sure rules and regulations of respective breed societies are respected and adhered to.