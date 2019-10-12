Zanu PF Mat South youth leader booted out

By NQOBANI NDLOVU

THE Zanu PF Matabeleland South youth league has suspended its chairperson Washington Nkomo on charges of indiscipline, fanning factionalism and abuse of office, among others.

The youth league’s disciplinary committee met on Thursday in Gwanda, where they passed a vote of no-confidence on Nkomo.

But Nkomo yesterday dismissed his alleged suspension as null and void.

“As far as I know, I am still the Matabeleland South youth league chairperson. I have not been briefed on that, so as it is, it’s just but rumours,” he said.

Zanu PF national secretary for administration Obert Mpofu said he was unaware of Nkomo’s suspension.

“It’s the first time I am hearing it from you,” Mpofu said.

However, the youth league’s disciplinary committee — in its position paper — said it could no longer work with the Nkomo because he was allegedly destabilising the ruling party.

“The youth league Matabeleland South provincial disciplinary committee has on October 10, 2019, sat to discuss allegations of indiscipline, corruption, misuse or abuse of authority without executive consultation and misuse of resources acquired through the party and the wing by Nkomo,” the position paper read in part.

The youths said the decision to boot out Nkomo took long as they feared being labelled G40 activists – a Zanu PF faction that was angling to take over after the late former President Robert Mugabe.

A number of G40 leaders such as Saviour Kasukuwere, Jonathan Moyo, Mandiitawepi Chimene and Patrick Zhuwao, among others, are in exile fleeing alleged persecution.

“The chairman has caused despondency within the party structures by firing and appointing youth executive members. All along, provincial members of Matabeleland South have been fearing to stand against manipulation by the chairman in fear of being demoted to lower positions and labelled G40,” the disciplinary committee said.

“He overrides Matabeleland South youth league and commands the executive members to be loyal to himself instead of the party and President. He has addressed Press conferences without the knowledge of his executive on behalf of Matabeleland South youth league purporting to be resolutions agreed by the provincial executive.”