Whirlwind damages Cyrene High hostels

OVER 100 pupils at the Anglican-run Cyrene High School in Plumtree were left without a roof over their heads a fortnight ago after heavy winds blew off the roofs of two hostels at the school.

BY RICHARD MUPONDE

The school has sent an SOS to well-wishers to help refurbish the hostels before the rains fall.

Pupils are now overcrowded in the remaining hostels.

The windstorm hit the school in the afternoon during lessons, but no casualties were recorded.

Charles Bhebhe, the school head, yesterday confirmed the incident.

“It’s true we had a problem at the school when the strong winds blew off roofs of two hostels.

There were no casualties. We have since shifted the pupils into other hostels which they are now sharing with others,” he said, adding that they had since received pledges of assistance from well-wishers to refurbish the damaged hostels.

“There are companies which have pledged to help us refurbish the hostels. Help is forthcoming. We have done something and soon, the hostels would be repaired,” he said.

Cyrene Old Boys Association (Coba) chairperson Roy Tapela yesterday said they were also mobilising resources to help the school.

“Coba is doing its best to assist. I can only confirm exactly what we will do when we do it, end of this week most likely,” Tapela said.

Windstorms have perennially wreaked havoc in Plumtree, destroying a number of schools and villagers’ homesteads.

Recently, hundreds of pupils escaped death by a whisker after a whirlwind blew a roof off a classroom block at Phumuza Primary School in Bulilima.

The strong winds destroyed property worth $5 000.

Documents belonging to the Registrar of Births and Deaths, whose team was housed at the school, were also reportedly destroyed.

The team was part of the national outreach programme issuing births and national identification cards which was rolled out by the government two months ago.