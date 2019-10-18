‘We will do it for Yellow’

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

HARARE football giants Caps United have vowed to fight all the way and win the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League for their injured inspirational defender Method “Yellow” Mwanjale.

The Green Machine are at the summit of the league table with 50 points, five ahead of closest challengers, FC Platinum, while third-placed Chicken Inn have amassed 43 points with eight matches remaining.

With the championship race inching towards the end, Caps United, now under the guidance of Darlington Dodo, believe they can maintain the momentum and reach the Promised Land.

However, their title dream was thrown into uncertainty on Sunday after Mwanjale sustained a career-threatening ankle injury during their league match against Hwange, who they defeated 3-1. The injury has ruled him out for the remainder of the season.

But for Makepekepe, they believe that the injury to one of their senior players gives them a burst of new energy in this championship race, which is likely to be decided at the close of the season.

Striker John Zhuwawo, who was also injured during the weekend match, is expected to start light training today and hopes to play a part in their next match against title challengers Chicken Inn on Wednesday.

“It’s sad that we won’t be without Mwanjale for the remainder of the season. He is a great player and a big influence in the team, but the good thing about us is that we play as a team, we fight for each other and his injury has given us steel,” Zhuwawo said.

“We are more determined now to win the championship. We want to win it for him (Mwanjale). So we are very optimistic, but we know it will not be easy and we have to try hard and ensure we win it for him and for the fans.”

Mwanjale was operated on this week and the club said the procedure went on well.

Makepekepe’s principal sponsors NetOne visited Mwanjale in hospital yesterday and handed him a hamper full of goodies and flowers to cheer up his spirits.

The 36-year-old former Warriors captain has been in sparkling form for the Harare giants in this campaign despite his advanced age.