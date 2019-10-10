Use internet constructively, objectively: Army chief

BY FARAI MATIASHE

Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) Chief of Staff Major General Paul Chima has urged young people to desist from using the internet to access harmful materials including pornography at the expense of utilising it innovatively for national development.

He said this during the handover of a computer laboratory to Masvingo High School, which was constructed by the ZNA in collaboration with Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz).

“Now that this facility is at our disposal, students are encouraged to desist from accessing undesirable websites which contain potentially destructive materials that may invade our cultural values such as pornography,” Chima said.

“Remember as authorities we actually envisage a bright future to our students. I, therefore, urge you to use this facility constructively and objectively.”

He said the donation would help transform Masvingo High from a traditional classroom management to electronic learning where students will have quick access to information and a reduction in the burden of keeping hard copies.

Potraz director general, Gift Machengete said the computer laboratory was one of many e-learning interventions that the telecoms regulator is implementing using the Universal Services Fund.

He said the aim was to create centres where learners can access and use information communication technologies to improve their learning and advance their education and livelihood.

Machengete was confident that the laboratory would significantly contribute to the economic, social and cultural lives of teachers and learners at Masvingo High.

“Guard your laboratory jealously as it is your gateway to sustainable community development and personal advancement. I also implore you to use the internet responsibly, for your good, as technology has its own negative impact,” he said.

ZNA Engineers Department provided labour while Potraz provided 36 laptops, a multi-purpose printer, server, 18 X 02 seater computer desks, an air conditioner, an overhead projector, 36 chairs and one desktop computer and six months Wi-Fi subscription.