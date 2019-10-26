Triangle eye Confed Cup group stages

BY MUNYARADZI MADZOKERE

REIGNING Chibuku Super Cup champions Triangle will be looking to put one step into the group stages of the Caf Confederation Cup when they take on Mauritanian champions FC Nouadhibou in a play-off first leg tie away tomorrow.

The match will be played at the Stade Municipal in the country’s second largest city Nouadhibou.

FC Nouadhibou were initially competing in the Caf Champions League before they were booted out 6-1 on aggregate in the first round of the competition by Moroccan side Wydad Casablanca.

The Zimbabwean side, on the other hand, has been in superb form on the African safari this year and have one hurdle to clear ahead of the lucrative group stages.

Triangle beat Rukinzo from Burundi 5- 0 on aggregate in the preliminary stages before accounting for Tanzanians Azam, recording identical 1-0 scorelines in both legs in the last round.

Despite struggling on the domestic scene where they sit on 10th position in the 18-team league, the Taurai Mangwiro-coached side are yet to concede a goal in the Confederations Cup in four matches so far.

Powered by Warriors midfielder Ralph Kawondera, who was part of the Chan squad as well as Zimbabwe Under-23 star Delic Murimba and Allan Tavarwisa, Triangle are capable of grabbing a positive result in Mauritania.

FC Nouadhibou, who have won the Mauritanian championship seven times, are no pushovers, having knocked Ivory Coast representatives SO de l’Armée out of the Champion League in the preliminary round this season.

The second leg of the play-off encounter is slated for next weekend and will probably be played at Barbourfields in Bulawayo, where Triangle have been playing their home matches.

Qualification to the group stage of the Caf Confederations Cup could brighten Zimbabwe’s chances of having two teams in each of the continental club competitions next year.