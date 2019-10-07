Sthandwa Nzuza lands first TV lead role

newsday

JOHANNESBURG- STARLET Sthandwa Nzuza is ready for her TV takeover after 10 years on Ukhozi FM as a deejay.

The 35-year-old actress, who left the radio station in March, has scored her first leading role in Mzansi Magic’s new drama Ifalakhe, premiered last night.

This is the role that Nzuza has been waiting for, so much that when she landed it she packed her bags and moved from Durban to Johannesburg.

“I didn’t even think twice because I believe it’s something that’s going to blow up,” says Nzuza.

She will play the villainous role of the evil queen in the epic show about raging kingdoms set in pre-colonial Southern Africa. She will star opposite Bheki Sibiya, Bheki Ngcobo and Chris Radebe.

”It’s exciting for me to play this character because I have never played anything like this before. I have always played a nice girl,” she shares.

”This for me is challenging and it’s something that people have never seen me play before. I believe I’m a versatile performer.”Nzuza has had supporting roles in Uzalo and eHostela.

She studied drama at the Durban University of Technology.

”This year, TV came full force for me. I had to explore more TV. I feel that God directed me in this direction. I still love radio and will probably go back, but my focus now is one, TV,” she said.

Nzuza was born and raised in Inanda township in KwaZulu-Natal.”I was the type of girl who will go to school and come back home to do her chores. I didn’t even have a boyfriend until I was in varsity,” she said.

— Sowetan Live