SRC reads riot act on Zina board

BY SPORTS REPORTER

ZIMBABWE’S supreme sports governing body, the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) says it will use its powers, as enshrined it its statutes to remove the entire Zimbabwe Netball Association (Zina) leadership from office.

In a statement yesterday, SRC said it would invoke section 30, chapter 25:15 of its constitution, a section which allows the commission to dissolve any national association’s board considered to have failed to comply with the body’s provisions.

“The SRC board, in light of the many controversies affecting the Zimbabwe Netball Association has resolved to institute the appropriate disciplinary action against Zina in terms of section 30 of the SRC Act. Zina has up to November 1, 2019 to respond to the several allegations levelled against it,” SRC said in a statement.

The decision comes barely a month after the SRC revealed that it was probing the operations of the Leticia Chipandu-led Zina board following “allegations of governance shortcomings” in the wake of clashes with national team players during the World Cup in Liverpool over allowances.

Chipandu, a long-serving netball administrator, has been in the spotlight for the wrong reasons after the Zimbabwe team almost failed to travel for the Africa Netball Cup tournament which ended in Cape Town on Tuesday.

The Gems suffered a walkover defeat against Uganda in their opening match after arriving in Cape Town hours after the scheduled start of their match against the east Africans.

Zimbabwe, whose hopes of a podium finish were virtually ended by the walkover, went on to finish fourth in the tournament after registering wins against Lesotho, Kenya and Zambia in addition to losses against the eventual winners South Africa and runners-up Malawi.