Son assaults mother over witchcraft

BY RICHARD MUPONDE

A CHIPINGE man was last week dragged to court for allegedly brutally assaulting his mother over witchcraft allegations.

When the accused, Nyasha Mutisi Musembu (25), of Siyakisa village under Chief Musikavanhu, appeared before Chipinge magistrate Joshua Nembaware facing a charge of physical abuse, he, however, denied the charge and was remanded out of custody to today.

In his defence, Musembu said: “I only confronted her asking about the issue of my children who are always ill. I did not assault her at all,” he said.

But Mangwanda (69) insisted that her son assaulted her with a log, accusing her of bewitching his children.

“He came to my homestead and started accusing me of bewitching his children. He picked up a log and started assaulting me all over the body until I passed out. I was only saved by two of his brothers. He wanted to kill me,” she said.

Prosecutor Shamiso Ncube told the court that the incident occurred on October 3.

Her two other sons, Dakarai and Innocent, later came to her rescue and took her for medical treatment before she made a police report.