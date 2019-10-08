Son assaults father, leaves him for dead

A CHIMANIMANI man was allegedly assaulted and left for dead by his son after he reprimanded him for using his building material without permission.

John Dinhira (23) of Mwandiyambira village under Chief Muusha in Chimanimani was convicted on his own plea of guilty to physically abusing his father when he appeared before Chipinge magistrate Joshua Nembaware.

He was remanded in custody to today for sentence as he has a previous conviction after he was once jailed for assaulting his mother.

Prosecutor Sesedzai Mayera told the court that on Wednesday last week, the complainant, Edward Dinhira (67) arrived home at around 6pm from a journey.

He found his son building a fowl run with some asbestos sheets which he intended to use to roof his house.

Dinhira then confronted his son and queried why he was using his scotchcart and roofing material without his consent.

John became angry and assaulted his father with fists.

He also picked a log and struck his father all over the body until he fell unconscious.

Dinhira had to be resuscitated by neighbours who went on to report the matter the police, leading to John’s arrest.