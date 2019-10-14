Sello feels a connection to new show

JOHANNESBURG — Thespian Sello Maake ka Ncube believes he is the perfect candidate to host a new show that connects fathers with their children

Maake ka Ncube hosts Abobaba, which started on Saturday last week on Mzansi Wethu channel at 7.30pm.

The show aims to help find solutions for fathers who may have lost contact with their children due to divorce or being separated from their spouses, among other reasons.

The award-winning performer explains that the show is expected to open dialogue about the importance of fathers being present in their children’s lives.

“There are many families across South Africa who seek to connect or reconnect with their fathers. The show aims to re-establish these bonds and attempt to mend tense family dynamics through mediation,” he said.

Ncube describes it as “the beginning of a healing process, beginning of reconciliation, and the breaking of a cycle”.He says he is a perfect candidate for the show because he has lived the experience the show touches on.

The actor, writer and director grew up with an identity crisis having been raised by his stepfather and only adopted his biological father’s surname later.

Ncube, who has a number of children with different women, has first-hand experience of “baby mama” drama.

“Issues of not having your father around, eats you alone as a child. You can’t even discuss with others,” he said.He says his own experiences made him decide to be present in his children’s lives.

“You look at your friends, they look like their fathers. You look at your siblings, they look like your stepfather. And no, you don’t have anyone looking like you. This is the (reason) which made me decide that I will be present in my children’s lives,” he said.

Ncube explained that hosting the show has taught him a lot.“We became parents because you made a baby, no-one teaches you to be a parent. That is the biggest mistake that we have made socially,” he said.

“I am happy that the show opens the debates and dialogues. I have also noticed that single parenting is glorified, while it has a bad effect on kids. Men need to guard their precious sperms and women must do the same with their eggs.”

