Relegation royal rumble resumes

It’s that time of the season once against when relegation battles light up the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League, even rivalling title battles for entertainment and excitement.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

One such battle features Bulawayo Chiefs and Lloyd Chitembwe’s Harare City, with the two teams separated by just four points.

Harare City have 24 points and are currently not in the relegation zone, but a wrong result today could see them dip their toes in the murky waters.

With both teams coming from defeats in their last matches, they will be desperate for maximum points this afternoon, which sets up conditions for a potential thriller at Luveve Stadium.

Bulawayo Chiefs coach Thulani Sibanda believes his side can survive the chop and will throw everything at Harare City today to get the three points.

“It is going to be a tough game against Harare City, who are also not safe from relegation, but since Lloyd Chitembwe came on board, they have been playing good football. But we must also show some maturity,” he said.

“We will stand our ground as men and put a fight to get a positive result. We will try our level best to face up to the challenge. We still believe we can survive relegation.”

After Harare City today, Chiefs have tough assignments as they head to Harare for a match against Dynamos, after which they host Triangle and then travel to Mhondoro for clash against Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Harare City lost their last two league matches to Black Rhinos and Caps United and are not in a favourable position either, perching on position 14, just one rung above the relegation cut-off.

Since he took over, Chitembwe oversaw wins over Highlanders and Chapungu before they lost to Black Rhinos and his former club Caps United.