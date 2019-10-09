Regional leagues for Premiership symposium

BY FORTUNE MBELE

THE Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League (PSL) has invited leagues from the region to take part in its international football symposium which kicks off in Victoria Falls tomorrow.

PSL spokesperson Kudzai Bare yesterday said they were expecting delegates from South Africa, Zambia and Lesotho in the resort town for the convention, which ends on Saturday.

“This is open to everyone interested in football. We have extended the invitations to lower leagues in the country and to other football leagues in the region like South Africa, Zambia and Lesotho. We expect them to send delegates to the symposium,” she said.

All the country’s top-flight league clubs are expected to send participants to the seminar.

Bare said the PSL was pleased that six key international speakers would be in the country tomorrow.

“We are excited that all our six speakers are coming on board on Thursday. Even other sporting codes, potential sponsors, security organisations, academics, administrators, fans, business people and the media are also welcome as we will be speaking to issues that affect sports across the board. We are prepared to host the event and everything is on course,” she said.

The meeting has attracted the attention of the world football governing body, Fifa, who will be sending their safety and security manager Lee Davidson to present a paper.

Other key speakers include World Leagues Forum (WLF) secretary-general Jerome Perlemuter, LaLiga Global Network Delegate in South Africa, Enrique Suay, Swiss Football League chief legal officer Marc Juillerat, South African Premier Soccer League general league counsel Michael Murphy and Hyde Sport marketing director Cameron Calder.

Bare said the WLF, to which the PSL is affiliated, was instrumental in crafting the topics on papers that would be presented.

“We are working with the World Leagues Forum to organise the event and coming up with critical speakers to present on areas that are affecting our football and where we need to improve. We crafted the topics in line with the critical areas that are affecting our football,” she said.

Critical areas to be deliberated on include corporate governance, club licensing, sponsorship, safety and security at sporting events and stadiums, disputes resolution procedures and fan management in the digital world, among other issues.