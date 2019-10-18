Rapist robbers terrorise Harare women

BY ELINERA MANYONGA

A 28-YEAR-OLD Harare man and six accomplices, still at large, used machetes and iron bars to gain entry into a house and raped a woman before making off with a Mercedes Benz, US$4 100 and various goods.

Honest Mufutumari was yesterday not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa, who remanded him in custody to October 30.

The court heard that on October 6, at around midnight, the accused and his accomplices forced open the complainants’ kitchen door to gain entry into the house.

They approached the complaints, who were asleep, and force-marched them to the lounge where they ordered them to lie facing downwards.

One of the robbers raped a woman once in the bathroom without using protection.

Two other robbers took another woman into the storeroom where they sexually assaulted her before stealing six cellphones, two laptops, a sub-woofer, a Dstv explorer decoder, an Africom WiFi modem, 42 inch Samsung television set, two DvDs, two suitcases with baby clothes, US$4 110 and $600.

They also defecated in a bucket full of mealie meal, loaded the stolen property into a CLK Mercedes Benz vehicle belonging to one of the women and fled from the scene.

The women reported the matter at Southlea Park Police Station and Mufutumari was arrested on October 15. He was found with three cellphones belonging to the women and also led police where he had dumped the stolen vehicle, leading to its recovery.