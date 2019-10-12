Queen Vee steps up couture game

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

FORMER Miss Zimbabwe and RnB songstress Vanessa “Queen Vee” Sibanda could make waves as a fashionista as she is now complimenting her music artistry with fashion through the Queen Vee Couture line when off the stage.

Also referred to as Zimbabwe’s queen of bling, Queen Vee is known for living a lifestyle that could easily match some of Hollywood’s famous superstars.

The Mari hit-maker is set to cause a stir with her unusual outfit which she has been hinting on ahead of the launch of the video for her recently released single Vavengi, which also features the bad boy of local dancehall, Souljah Love.

Queen Vee posted on her Facebook page pictures from the video wearing a red shear dress, a hat like those worn in ancient times, Chinese spread wings and covers, complementing long gold nails.

Speaking to NewsDay Weekender Life & Style, Queen Vee, who is also a fashion designer, said she has been making the outfits for her video on her own in a bid to improve her talent in fashion designing.

“This is just Queen Vee stepping up her couture game. I love fashion and the outfit resembles the way I want to be remembered, as a fashion icon. The video has outfits that are out of this world and I am just trying to claim my throne as the queen,” she said.

The songstress added that the need to differentiate herself from other artistes made her to start making her own outfits which was then complimented by her fashion experience.

“The idea of staying different and bold led me to start creating my own stuff, my fashion background however always plays a big role when it comes to fashion. I don’t like normal things, I like to be different and daring when it comes to fashion and I like to set my own exclusive trends,” she said.

Queen Vee said she has been building her own fashion label which is, however, not yet ready for public consumption.

“I have a brand called the Queen Vee Couture that I have been building for some time now. However, it is not ready for the public yet, but for the time being I just want to make more stuff for myself, showcase the brand in my music and when the time is right I will take it to the world,” she said.

Since venturing into ymusic, Queen Vee has been breaking ground, especially with her videos which have been aired on international music channels like Channel O, MTV Base and Trace.