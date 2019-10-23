Public exams to go ahead on Friday

BY Elinera Manyonga/ Blessed Mhlanga /Nqobani Ndlovu

PUBLIC examinations for secondary school students set for Friday are going ahead as planned despite government declaring the day a public holiday to mark the anti-sanctions call.

Government on Monday announced Friday as a public holiday to mark October 25 as Southern African Development Community (Sadc) anti-sanctions day.

However, there was no mention of what would happen to public examinations set for Friday. Primary and Secondary Education minister, Paul Mavima yesterday said the examinations were going ahead as planned.

“When the government declared Friday October 25, 2019 a public holiday to mark Sadc solidarity day against illegal Western sanctions on Zimbabwe, it was aware that the ‘O’ and ‘A’ Level public examinations were in progress. In this regard, the examinations scheduled for Friday shall be written as per timetable,” Mavima said.

Social media messages claimed the examinations had been cancelled and rescheduled for another day, triggering fears that there could be chaos in schools and disruption of examinations.

However, Mavima said the ministry had a system controlled from the examination centre and all examination centres were in touch with all candidates and will communicate the right message to candidates.

“Examination centres will see to it that the right information gets to all candidates, our school heads, principals, invigilators and all those involved in the running of examinations should ensure that all candidates report to their respective examination centres as per their timetable,” he said.

Information deputy minister, Energy Mutodi told NewsDay: “It will be a holiday where public servants will be marching to the National Sports Stadium where they will be addressed by the President (Emmerson Mnangagwa), but as for students who are writing they will not be affected since it’s only a fraction of civil servants who will oversee the examinations.”

A Sadc summit held in Tanzania in August called on member States to rally behind Zimbabwe in calling for the conditional lifting of Western sanctions against the southern African nation.

In Harare, the main event will be held at the National Sports Stadium while similar events will be held in various provinces.