Pangolin, ivory land duo in trouble

BY SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

TWO Mukumbura men have been arrested after they were allegedly caught in possession of a live pangolin and ivory, which they were selling in their village on Sunday.

Desire Marunga (25) and Tedious Ruwizha (44), both from Chigano village under Chief Chiswite, appeared before Mt Darwin magistrate Rutendo Muchena, who remanded them in custody to October 17.

Prosecutor Previous Ndowa alleged that on October 6 in Chigano village, police officers and an anti-poaching squad teamed up and approached the suspects at around 3am after hearing that they were selling a live pangolin and ivory.

Marunga, who was in possession of the pangolin, negotiated for US$3 000.

He brought the live pangolin which he kept in a sack and was arrested immediately.

The team also proceeded to Ruwizha’s homestead and recovered three pairs of elephant tusks and arrested him.

Marunga has since applied for bail, while Ruwizha is awaiting trial.