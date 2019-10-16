Nyahuma to drop new album

BY ADMIRE JAMU-MLAMBO

AFRO-JAZZ artiste Brian Nyahuma and The African Pride are set to release their seventh album Rwendo My Journey, 15 years after the musician first ventured into music.

Nyahuma said the 11-track new offering carried the songs Abiyangu, Cheziya, Usaropafadza, Mutunga Dzose, Ndokuti Rudo, Kudakwashe, Ndinotenda Amai, Ndiringe, Hands Off, Svodai, Kudakwashe and Rwendo.

The musician said the album’s themes addressed people’s day-to-day social challenges.

“I mainly act as a social commentator, humanitarian and an awareness campaigner in my music as it addresses our day-to-day social life, but it is also mainly about celebrating my journey in the music industry,” he said.

The African Pride frontman said his message was designed to bring hope, transformation, inspire, educate and entertain listeners.

“Abiyangu is about greeting my fans, on Cheziya I am communicating with the Lord that I have come a long way, working hard, but the results are not coming. Usaropafadza urges people not to gossip about each other after divorce. In Mutunga Dzose I warn people to be careful with friends who pretend to be nice while Ndokuti Rudo and Rwendo are about love. I urge people to understand and address the issue of depression and mental health,” she said.

In Ndinotenda Amai, Nyahuma said he was expressing gratitude to his mother for the love he received from her while Svoda and Kudakwashe renounce early child marriages and teach people to write wills.

The Kambuzuma-born artiste has also been involved in collaborations with a number of seasoned artistes including Clive “Mono” Mkundu, Blessing Mparutsa, Enock Piroro, Philip Svosve, the late Sam Mtukudzi and Adam Chisvo.