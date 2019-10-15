NGO mobilises food aid for starving Tsholotsho

HEAL Zimbabwe Trust (HZT) is mobilising food aid for the starving Tsholotsho North villagers.

BY SILAS NKALA

In its latest report, HZT said, in the wake of the current drought, a community-based social accountability team in Tsholotsho North has made strides in helping to mobilise food aid.

“On October 4, the social accountability team conducted an awareness raising campaign at Sipepa Business Centre. The awareness campaign took the form of a clean-up campaign, where members of the social accountability team were conscientising community members on the importance of social accountability in the attainment of local community development,” HZT said.

“After the clean-up campaign, the guest of honour, a local councillor addressed community members and the issue of the drought was discussed. The objective of the meeting was to raise awareness on the need for social accountability and help entrench a culture of accountability.”

The trust said the meeting was also intended to contribute towards the achievement of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 6, which seeks to end hunger, achieve food security and improved nutrition and promote sustainable agriculture.

The trust said, as part of the feedback, the councillor reported that after engaging the Rural District Council and the Ministry of Social Welfare, he was assured that food aid distribution was going to commence this month.

“The council also reported that the food aid was targeting every household since everyone was facing hunger as a result of the poor harvest. The council further reported that food aid registration will begin shortly and shall be done with due diligence,” HZT said.

“The social accountability initiatives are meant to help inculcate a culture of transparency and accountability between duty bearers and rights holders. They also help build trust and confidence and help in the development of communities.”

HZT, through its trained social accountability teams, will continue to promote social accountability in districts such as Gokwe, Makoni, Chipinge, Buhera, Zaka, Bikita,Tsholotsho and Gutu among other areas.