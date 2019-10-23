Mutare rolls out water rationing

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

Mutare City Council yesterday introduced water rationing in some suburbs as demand for the precious liquid increases against limited supplies.

The rationing has seen some sections of Dangamvura receiving water supplies in the afternoon for the first time in as many years.

During the past years, residents have been accustomed to only two hours of water supply at midnight.

Now residents can have access to water supply for 24 hours although some days they would have no water.

Council spokesperson Spren Mutiwi confirmed the development yesterday.

“We have introduced a systematic water demand management programme in water-distressed areas mainly in Dangamvura and Fern Valley. Residents will now have access to water supply for 24 hours instead of the two hours they have been getting,” he said.

“We want to ensure that there is efficiency and equitable distribution of water and this will reduce the water problem in some areas in Mutare. We want to make sure that the residents don’t encounter the uninterrupted water supply. What we are doing is a temporary stop-gap measure as we are waiting for pipelines to upgrade our water systems,” he said.

United Mutare Residents Ratepayers’ Trust programmes manager Edson Dube welcomed the move.

“We are welcoming the move by Mutare City Council as this will reduce water problems in Dangamvura and Chikanga. However, what we are advocating for is water for the entire week for 24 hours, because water is a basic human right,” he said.