Miss Deaf Pride gets new queen

BY TARIRO MASUNDA

BEAUTY queen Takudzwa Phiri (pictured)recently shrugged off competition from a host of other models to clinch the Miss Deaf Pride 2019 crown at a glamourous event held in Bulawayo.

This year’s edition of the beauty contest secured major lifelines with sponsorship from various organisations.

The event was graced by Bulawayo Provincial Affairs minister Judith Ncube and Industry and Commerce deputy minister and philanthropist Raj Modi, who handed over the prizes.

Natasha Sibanda was adjudged the first princess, Talent Sibanda the people’s choice and Grace Madanire Miss Deaf Pride Zimbabwe ambassador. She earned a two-week trip to New York courtesy of Apphia Airlines.

The sponsors also included the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, Nelfin Computers, Nqo Beauty, Young Women in Business and Brenda Hair Salon and City Link.

The winners were also hosted at Daisy’s Guest House in Greendale, Harare, for two nights as part of their prizes.

Pageant founder Kuda Mapeture said the initiative sought to influence change in society and raise awareness on the challenges faced by girls with hearing impediments.

“It is important that hearing people are educated on the importance of breaking barriers for deaf people in general and the importance of inclusion,” he said.

Emancipate Disability Constituency Trust (EDCT) chairperson, Nyasha Nhau, said his organisation decided to give an extra boost through a cash donation before the handover of cellphones at EDCT launch.