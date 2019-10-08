Midlands mining boss up for abuse of office

MIDLANDS provincial mining director Nelson Munyanduri and his subordinate, Alfred Tavengana, were on Saturday last week arraigned before the courts facing a criminal abuse of office charge.

BY STEPHEN CHADENGA

The pair allegedly fraudulently awarded a mining certificate on a disputed claim whose matter is still pending before the Bulawayo High Court.

Munyanduri (54) and Tavengana (50) appeared before Gweru magistrate Progress Murandu and were remanded out of custody to October 21.

Prosecutor Namatirai Chipere told the court that in June last year, a mining dispute arose between Damofalls Private Limited, a Kwekwe mining company and Simbarashe Bangiza, a gold miner in Kwekwe, over mining claims identified as Glen Arroch 80, 81, 82 and 83.

The affected parties brought the matter before the accused persons and the issue later spilled into the courts.

Allegations are that Munyanduri connived with Tavengana and fraudulently registered the mining claim under certificate number 31283 on behalf of AGKK Mining Syndicate before the matter was concluded by the High Court.

A report was later made to the police, leading to the accused’s arrest.