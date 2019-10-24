Mhere drops new video

BY LIFE & STYLE REPORTER

TOP gospel musician Matthias Mhere yesterday dropped the video for the song Hembe Yemubhero — off his latest album Greater than Solomon — whose production he said incorporated high professional standards.

The video had by yesterday afternoon accumulated nearly 1 000 YouTube views.

Mhere told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday that his fans inspired him to produce a high quality video.

“The video for Hembe Yemubhero will be out today. I personally think it’s a good quality video because we employed international standards,” he said.

“Although it is up to the fans to judge the quality, I hope they will be satisfied.”

The sixth track off the new album, Hembe Yemubhero, is centred on a father warning his daughter against allowing any man to have their way with her as if she were second-hand clothing that any prospective buyer can just pick up, gaze at, try on, and then throw back onto the ground for the next potential buyer to sample.

Mhere said the video was directed by Slimaz Pro creative director, Willard “Slimmaz” Magombedze.

He added that they were currently shooting the video for Tirikufamba — off the same album — which features Jah Prayzah.

Mhere said he was marketing the new album through a national tour that has seen him travel to several parts of the country including Gwanda, Chegutu and Victoria Falls.

The musician will perform in Kariba this weekend ahead of another show scheduled for Beitbridge at a later date as part of the tour.

Mhere said he was satisfied with the reception that the album has had so far, with the tracks Tiri Kufamba, Mai John and Tizarurire proving to be the most popular among his hordes of fans.