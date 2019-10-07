Masvingo gets Chibuku Road to Fame cheer

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

MASVINGO province’s representative Afro fusion band, Identity, has emerged ultimate winners of this year’s Chibuku Road to Fame national finals held at the Glamis Arena in Harare on Saturday.

The eight-member group is set to receive $20 000 plus a recording contract after shrugging off completion from nine other upcoming musical bands at the finals, while another Afro fusion group Jesa from Harare came second winning themselves $15 000 prize money and rhumba outfit Dengedza Express (Matabeleland South) will get $10 000 for coming third.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style on the sidelines of the event, Identity founder Munashe Zhira said their unique sound and presentation provided the magic for their victory.

“I cannot believe that we have won at the national finals. This was because we applied everything what we used to do during our practise that was also complemented by some advice we got from the previous participants in Masvingo. I am more than excited for winning,” he said.

“Our act and type of fusion was different from other groups that participated and this gave us an edge. Our fusion from the three songs Uritsvigiri, Tinosasana and Zounzenza that we performed shows our identity that we are from Masvingo.”

Zhira said since their major challenge was instruments, they were going to use part of the prize money to purchase better instruments.

He said they are happy that they will be able to record their debut album, courtesy of the competition adding that they have enough songs to make an album.

Formed in 2016 after being inspired by the late music superstar Oliver Mtukudzi, Identity band had their debut performance at the competition’s provincial stage the following year and managed to settle for third place. In 2018 they upped their game in the same competition and came second before emerging victors to book the sole ticket to represent the province at national finals this year.

After the battle for honours by the country’s provincial representatives, guests who attended the free event were later entertained by seasoned artistes, Jah Prayzah, dancehall singers Seh Calaz and Jah Signal alongside Baba Harare who spiced up the event with sterling performances.

The Chibuku Road to Fame is Zimbabwe’s largest grassroots talent identification programme run by Delta Beverages through their Chibuku brand in conjunction with the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe.