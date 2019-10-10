Mangondo to represent Zim at Miss Tourism International

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

BEAUTY queen Natalie Mangondo who was the first princess at the Miss Tourism Zimbabwe will now represent the country at the international pageant on November 2 in Malaysia after the reigning queen, Tafadzwa Jaricha resigned having secured a job in South Africa.

Mangondo is set to leave for Malaysia on October 20 ahead of a boot camp which will kick off on October 22. In Malaysia, she will compete against 20 other models from around the world for the coveted title.

The pageant’s licence holder Sarah Mpofu confirmed the developments to NewsDay Life & Style yesterday adding that she was confident that Mangondo will make the nation proud.

“We were very happy that after Tafadzwa informed us about her resignation from her duties, our first princess (Mangondo) grabbed the opportunity hungrily and was ready to work as the queen,” she said.

“I have high hopes that she will definitely bring something home. She is a beautiful young woman who is well-versed about her country, its people and its tourism aspects.”

Mangondo said she is ecstatic that she will be representing Zimbabwe at such a prestigious event.

“Our queen is a wonderful person who has managed to contribute to her community, hence I am extremely excited for being given this opportunity to step into her shoes and represent our country at such an important event,” she said.

Mangondo said she was positive of bringing the crown back home given her vast knowledge of the tourism industry.

“I definitely think I stand a chance to win the Miss Tourism International because I am eloquent, I have a passion for tourism, and have been an ambassador for my nation for years.

“Therefore, my knowledge of the tourism industry will differentiate me from the others,” she said.

“I have a great support system and I have been continually making improvements to ensure I make our nation proud and bring home a crown.