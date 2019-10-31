Man jailed for impersonating Zacc official

BY ELINERA MANYONGA

AN attempt to impersonate a Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) official has earned a 34-year-old Harare man 10 months imprisonment.

Harare magistrate, Rumbidzai Mugwagwa suspended two months of the sentence on condition that the convict, Paddington Kadzungura does not commit a similar offence in the next five years.

It was the State case that Kadzungura was employed by an unregistered company called National Anti-Corruption Association of Zimbabwe.

The complainant, a member of the Zimbabwe Republic Police, was in February last year allocated a case of fraud which was reported by Athurnatious Shonayi against one Tichaona Chari.

While the complainant was investigating the matter, Kadzungura called him on March 19 using an Africom number.

The convict introduced himself as an official from Zacc investigating the complaint made by Shonayi.

Kadzungura ordered the complainant to immediately arrest and detain Chari over the alleged fraud charge.

But the complainant referred Kadzungura to his senior Detective Assistant Inspector Grace Kanokunda.

Kanokunda spoke with Kadzungura who repeated that he was from Zacc and investigating a complaint made by Shonayi.

Kanokunda became suspicious and called a Zacc official who discovered that Kadzungura was bogus, resulting in his arrest.