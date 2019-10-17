Man jailed 14 years for raping former girlfriend

BY SILAS NKALA

A MAN from Siantibule village in Binga has been jailed for 14 years after kidnapping his former girlfriend and taking her to his home where he allegedly raped her four times.

Pangayitari Mudimba (30) pleaded not guilty to one count of kidnapping and four counts of rape when he appeared before Hwange regional magistrate Collet Ncube on Tuesday.

The magistrate yesterday convicted and sentenced him to an effective 14-year jail term after overwhelming evidence was proffered by the State that he committed the offence.

Prosecutor Memory Munsaka told the court that Mudimba was involved in a love affair with a 24-year-old woman (name withheld for ethical reasons), but had recently separated.

It is the State’s case that on October 31, 2018 at around 7pm, Mudimba called the woman and told her to bring his mobile phone she was in possession of when they separated.

Mudimba told her that he would wait for her by the road side. The woman, in the company of her sister’s daughter, went to meet Mudimba, where she handed over the mobile phone.

It was the State case that after handing over the phone, Mudimba grabbed her and dragged her towards his home.

The woman struggled to free herself, but Mudimba maintained a tight grip on her. The court heard that the woman later bit Mudimba to free herself, but Mudimba retaliated by bitting her on the shoulder.

Mudimba managed to drag her to his bedroom hut where he raped her four times before letting her go.

The woman later made a report to the police, leading to Mudimba’s arrest.