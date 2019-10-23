Mai Mwamuka to drop new album

BY DARLINGTON MWASHITA/ PATRICIA SIBANDA

BULAWAYO-BASED award-winning gospel musician Margaret Mwamuka, popularly known in the gospel circles as Mai Mwamuka, is set to drop a new album titled Jesu.

Mwamuka disclosed this during the first Ultimate Worship Experience concert at the ZAOGA Church’s Nketa Redemption Centre in Bulawayo recently.

She said the album will comprise 14 tracks.

The musician said the album will have both collaborations and her back-up singers will also get a chance to do solos in some of the tracks.

“I am going to release an album titled Jesu. It has 14 tracks. My back-up singers will also feature with their solos in some of the songs,” she said.

Mwamuka said the album had both Ndebele and Shona songs and promised to release another single soon after hosting a Bulawayo worship gala following the album launch.

She urged artistes to have a positive impact on their audience by exhorting them through music.

“Motivation has to be what people say about you as their comments will always drive you to strive for more. I urge anyone who is in the music industry to localise their talent. If you are a singer or writer, I advise you to record or publish more of your works so that you enlarge your territory and your songs can be heard nation-wide,” she said.

She advised artistes to spread their wings and go the extra mile in showcasing their talent, otherwise they would remain unsung

heroes.