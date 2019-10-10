Magacha joins Zim Consultancy family

BY BRIDGET MABANDA

GOSPEL artiste Tinashe Magacha has deferred the launch of his latest single Pikicha, to allow his new management Zimbabwe Consultancy to administer the process.

Magacha had been managing his own affairs.

The singer, who has postponed the launch of this single twice due to other commitments recently told NewsDay Life &Style that the pressure would now be reduced since he now has a manager.

“I am excited to announce that I have been signed and accepted as an artiste by one of Africa’s biggest music management consultancies. This development will delay the launch of my single, as the management has decided to release it in a bigger and better way than I had planned,” he said.

“I now have promoters, who are helping me to re-brand.”

Magacha rose to fame when he released Chikomba, a collaboration with Afro-singer Selmor Mtukudzi and has made inroads into the gospel music industry.

He released yet another hit single, Mvura Ngainaye in 2015 that was followed by last year’s single Munamato, which made it into the Top 10 on ZimBeats, a gospel chart sponsored by Christ TV.