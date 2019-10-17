Law firm in stands scam

BY NIZBERT MOYO

A BULAWAYO law firm, Vuyile Jamela Mpofu and Associates and a local resident have been dragged to court for their alleged involvement in a residential stands scam.

The law firm’s two lawyers Vuyile Jamela Mpofu (52) of Queens Park and Mayor Kazingizi (35) of Cowdray Park appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Jeconiah Ncube on Saturday facing four counts of fraud.

The two reportedly made fake agreements of sale between sellers and Bulawayo City Council and fake copies of identity cards and fraudulently sold stands to unsuspecting homeseekers.

They were remanded to October 30 on $3 000 bail each.

The court heard that in September this year and at Charter House in Bulawayo, Mpofu and Kazingizi misrepresented to Rumbidzai Chimbunde that Khulumani Mpofu was selling residential stand number 13560, Pumula South.

It is alleged that the two introduced Chimbunde to an imposter who was paid R56 100 for the stand.

It is further alleged that the two again duped Linah Takura of R60 000 by making her pay yet another imposter after purporting that Judith Moyo was selling residential stand number 12239 in Pumula South.

The court was told that using the same modus operandi, in August they again misrepresented to Angela Chikanya that Nomsa Sibanda was selling residential stand number 5343, Emganwini and Chikanya paid R40 000 for it.

Last month, they misrepresented to Douglas Tizirai that Khumbulani Gatsheni was selling residential stand number 3333 Emganwini and he paid R60 000.

Reports filed by the complainants to the police led to the arrest of the two lawyers.