Jah Prayzah joins wildlife campaign

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

MULTI-AWARD-winning musician Jah Prayzah and television personality-cum news anchor Rumbidzai “News Bae” Takawira have been roped into a collaborative campaign to advocate for the conservation of Zimbabwe’s wildlife heritage.

The initiative is being spearheaded by the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority, a San Francisco-based non-governmental organisation WildAid and another local organisation, Zambezi Society.

Jah Prayzah and Takawira join songbird Selmor Mtukudzi, who is also the Big Five Animals ambassador under the Environment ministry.

WildAid assistant consultant for Zimbabwe, Farai Chapoterera, yesterday said they have already finished the first phase of the local campaign featuring Jah Prayzah, Selmor and Takawira and were ready for launch today in Harare.

“The campaign will see the trio featuring on various platforms including television, radio and print media advocating for the conservation of Zimbabwe’s wildlife heritage and they will showcase Zimbabwe’s various national parks,” she said.

“To kick off the Zimbabwe campaign, there will be the unveiling of the first billboard featuring Jah Prayzah tomorrow (today). The billboard will be situated along Borrowdale Road near Borrowdale Primary School.”

Chapoterera said WildAid works with over 100 well-known personalities around the world, who have all donated their time in order to further the cause of wildlife conservation and tourism in their own countries.

“WildAid specialises in producing television adverts, radio spots, billboards and social media campaigns featuring celebrities from the countries they work in. Their work in East Asia with actor Jackie Chan has made a significant difference to the illegal purchase of rhino horn over the past years,” she said.

Chapoterera said in recent years, WildAid have been working in Tanzania, Kenya, South Africa and Uganda, using the slogan “Poaching Steals From Us All”.

She said this was designed to encourage national pride in the country’s wildlife and a sense of heritage as well as the need to realise how much money can flow in from wildlife tourism.

Among the famous celebrities who have added their voices to the WildAid initiatives around the world are Leonardo DiCaprio, David Beckham, Prince William, Lupita Nyong’o, Tendai “Beast” Mtawarira and Yao Ming.