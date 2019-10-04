Jah Prayzah dates Black Spirits

BY WINSTONE ANTONIOb

CONTEMPORARY musician Jah Prayzah will temporarily abandon his Third Generation band for the late music icon Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi’s Black Spirits outfit in a rare collaboration at the annual Jacaranda Music Festival that roars to life today at Hellenic Sports Club in Harare.

The Kutonga Kwaro hitmaker, who is among the youthful artistes who collaborated with the late legend and national hero, will perform with the Black Spirits band on Saturday as the curtains come down on the festival.

Festival director Walter Wanyanya of Ngoma neHosho production house told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday that the gesture by Jah Prayzah to perform with the Black Spirits is a way of paying tribute to the late music icon.

“There are a lot of people who have been working with Mudhara (Tuku), so the collaboration of Jah Prayzah and the Black Spirits band is going to be a kind of tribute to Mudhara by Jah Prayzah as he is going to perform only Tuku’s songs for his entire set,” he said.

“This is not the first time to have such an arrangement because we also did that with Mbeu when we performed in South Africa and Mozambique respectively; the difference is that we are now bringing the act to Jacaranda Festival for the first time.”

Wanyanya said the aim of the festival is to bring together music lovers from all walks of life to Harare and celebrate life through live music that unites people.

Yesterday, there was a free of charge workshop attended by students, artistes and music industry professionals.

Top Mzansi music icon Ringo Madlingosi will be the headlining act at the festival that will also feature his compatriots Black Motion and DJ Zinhle alongside local acts Mokoomba, Ammara Brown, Tamy, Djembe Monks, Mbeu and Bryan K. The festival is being held under the theme The City, The People and The Music.