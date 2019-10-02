ICAZ in 100 days anti-graft drive

THE Institute of Charted Accountants of Zimbabwe’s (ICAZ) has launched 100 days of anti-corruption campaigns to grow the economy.

BY TAFADZWA MHLANGA

Zimbabwe has been facing an economic setback due to corrupt activities taking place in both the private and public sectors.

“The institute will be running a 100 days 100 voices anti-corruption campaign starting October 1, 2019, where members of the institute will be raising their voices against corruption,” ICAZ president Fungai Kuipa said.

“Watch the ICAZ social media pages, like, support, share and let’s all take action against corruption. Let’s make the voices louder and louder and let them reach as many people as possible.

We believe it will change someone’s actions, deter someone from corrupt activities and improve our accountability as a nation,” he added.

ICAZ will be sharing their views on corruption on their social media platforms.

Zimbabwe was ranked 160 out of 175 countries on corruption and scored 22 points out of 100 on the 2018 Corruption Perceptions Index report by Transparency International.

Corruption Index in Zimbabwe averaged 24,81 points from 1998 until 2018, reaching an all-time high of 42 points in 1998.

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission has been exposing acts of corruption in vain. Though the commission has implicated certain individuals on graft, a lot still needs to be done, to totally eradicate corruption in the country.

The institution says it practises high ethical standards so as to influence both the public and private sectors in practising good corporate governance.

“ICAZ members are expected to ascribe to the same standards of ethical conduct and professional behaviour. Being members of influence in the economy, ICAZ endeavours to influence both the private and public sectors in practising good corporate governance.”