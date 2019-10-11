High Court orders mine to cease operations

The High Court has ordered Gwanda-based mining concern, Imani Mine, to cease operations with immediate effect after failing to follow proper mining procedures.

BY MTHANDAZO NYONI

The order was issued by Justice Jester Helena Charewa on Wednesday after the Zimbabwe Environmental Law Association (Zela), on behalf of Sithini Ndlovu and Rhodine Sibanda filed a court application for a prohibitory order in July this year.

The order compelled Zibusiso Sibanda to stop all mining activities he was carrying out at Imani Mine without an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) certificate, a conduct potentially detrimental to the environment and the surrounding communities.

The company was also advised not to use any hazardous substances without a licence from the Environmental Management Agency and to fence off its mine shafts.

Sibanda reportedly used cyanide in his mining activities which he stored at the mine.

Cyanide is a hazardous substance and one requires a licence to possess it.

Community members noted that the miner was using the chemical with a general disregard to the community’s environmental integrity and health as cyanide could poison water supplies, affect farming land and lead to the death of animals and humans if ingested.

Zela is a public law organisation that seeks to promote environmental justice, sustainable and equitable use of natural resources, democracy and good governance in the natural resources and environment sector.