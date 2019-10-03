Harare, ex-town clerk seal terminal benefits deal

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

The long-standing dispute between City of Harare and its former town clerk Tendai Mahachi over his terminal benefits has been resolved after a mutual separation agreement was reached by the two parties.

Council’s human resources committee told a full council meeting yesterday that the city’s acting human capital director Mathew Marara advised them that the dispute between council and Mahachi had been settled.

Mahachi, who had demanded his dues in United States dollars, will receive his terminal benefits amounting to $174 213,97 made up of an ex-gratia amount of $150 000 as well as three months’ notice pay, including vacation and leave days.

Town clerk Hosea Chisango said the council was giving Mahachi what was on the report, but he did not explain how they ended the impasse with Mahachi, who had initially demanded US$3 million and other perks.

“The council is giving former town clerk Tendai Mahachi only what is in the report and nothing else,” Chisango said.

Harare mayor Herbert Gomba also told NewsDay that they only managed to give Mahachi $174 213,97 as agreed on the mutual agreement by his predecessor mayor Bernard Manyenyeni.

Mahachi did not respond to messages sent to him.

The former town clerk once took the council to court, demanding US$3 million from the cash-strapped local authority.

Through his lawyers from Magwaliba and Kwirira Legal Practitioners, Mahachi had demanded a mutual termination of his employment on condition he be paid a severance package of four months’ salary for every year served, among other benefits.

The former town clerk had served council for eight years with a monthly salary and allowance of US$37 642 and was expecting to get US$1,2 million. He had also claimed “cash in lieu of notice” of three months’ salary payment in lieu of notice, which would translate to approximately US$150 000.

He also demanded that he be allowed to purchase stand number 19 404 Southerton Township, Harare, measuring 6 400 square metres, which he was leasing at the price equivalent to 33% of the value of the property.

Mahachi demanded allocation of a house in Belvedere, number 9A Lancaster Road, that he was entitled to, but never occupied as he chose to use his private residence. He also requested salary arrears relating to performance bonuses and also demanded a mobile phone handset, a year’s school fees for his two children.