Harare City ease relegation worries

BY SPORTS REPORTER

HWANGE……………. 0

HARARE CITY… (1)1

ISHMAEL Wadi’s solitary goal in the first half was all Harare City needed to beat Hwange at the Colliery yesterday to ease their relegation worries.

Wadi struck just after 20 minutes in the first half and the Sunshine City Boys held on for the rest of the game, a result that saw them moving three steps up the ladder to position 12 with 31 points.

Hwange, on the other hand, remained on position 14 with 28 points, the same number of points with Bulawayo Chiefs who sit on the relegation cut-off point.

City moved on top of TelOne with this second win in a row, having beaten Mushowani Stars last week.The two victories will come as a huge relief to coach Lloyd Chitembwe, who was coming under pressure following some dismal results previously.

After a flying start to his tenure at Harare City with wins over Highlanders and Chapungu, Chitembwe lost the following four Premier Soccer League matches to Black Rhinos, Caps United, Bulawayo Chiefs and Triangle.

Alarm bells were beginning to sound loud in their camp as the team continued to slide down the relegation path.But the two wins will offer some reprieve for the championship-winning coach, although it would be too early for him to relax.

His team is just three points away from the relegation zone. Worrisome times for a man who was coaching a team playing Caf Champions League just a few years ago.

Next up for Harare City, is a home match against title-challengers Chicken Inn at home.

As for Hwange coach Nation Dube, things are awry.His team has not won a match since July, and has gone on a 13 match winless streak.

They have hit a snag at the wrong time of the campaign and if they do not improve on their performances and results, Division One football is starring at them next year.

Only seven games remain before the curtain comes down on the 2019 season.Hwange travel to Triangle next, which should be another tough assignment for them.

But their position at the moments demands them to grind results in all their remaining matches, to stand a chance of surviving the chop.