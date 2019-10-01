Gumbo crowned Miss Zuri

REIGNING Miss Malaika Bulawayo Nomazulu Gumbo has picked up yet another gong after she was crowned Zuri Africa-Zimbabwe queen at a tightly-contested pageant held at the Jasen Mphepo Little Theatre in Harare on Saturday.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

For her efforts, Gumbo walked away with cosmetics worth US$353, a trip to the Victoria Falls and $2 000 cash, courtesy of popular Harare traditionalist Sekuru Banda. She also won a personalised website design and a hosting voucher for her cultural activities.

Gumbo, who is also Miss Hillside told NewsDay Life & Style that she had been optimistic of winning the pageant having excelled in previous tests given to the models before the grand event.

“I was very hopeful that I would win since I had done so well on tests that were conducted before the finals. I was just left with working on the finals; something which I did wholeheartedly and the best way possible,” she said.

Miss Midlands Agricultural Show (2019) queen Samkelisumusa Makombe and former Miss Teen Manicaland (2011) Tinovonga Chipinduro were crowned first and second princesses.

Zuri Africa Global founder and director Ryan Nush saluted sponsors and national director Eutychus “DJ Holy” Chamunorwa for working hard to make the event a success during serious economic hardships.

“Thank you sponsors, your support means a lot, especially at a time when Zimbabwe is facing economic challenges. These events require resources. We are still knocking on corporates doors because we still need your support. NGOs and the corporate world please partner us,” he said.

“The national director Chamunorwa, who we appointed last year has done his best with limited resources. When we appointed him, we were so confident that he would pull through in spite of prevailing challenges.”

Nush said the pageant, which would soon be established in 34 countries from the current 22, was meant to promote the organic cultures of the respective countries.

“Through Zuri, we want to sell the local culture in its organic form and we are succeeding in penetrating Africa and the globe. We are currently in 22 countries and by next year we will have 34. It’s a platform for these nations to promote their own culture in their organic form,” he said.

Meanwhile, songbird Diana Samkange was honoured with the cultural and leadership role model award for being proud of her culture.

Apart from the modelling extravaganza, guests at the event were entertained by Ba Shupi, Klara Wojtkoska, Mwenje Mwatole, Majimboz Dance Group and Lisa Gutu, among others.